BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE BKT opened at $4.64 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19.
About BlackRock Income Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.
