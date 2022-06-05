BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKT opened at $4.64 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,637,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 134,594 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 578,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 120,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock Income Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.