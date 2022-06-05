BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

CII opened at $19.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 147.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $484,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.