Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BSM. Raymond James boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.25.

NYSE BSM opened at $16.46 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.39). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 36.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 250.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 140,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 33,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 147,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 54,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

