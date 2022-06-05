BitDAO (BIT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $326.00 Million

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. BitDAO has a total market cap of $326.00 million and approximately $54.98 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 989.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.89 or 0.12498706 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.84 or 0.00432085 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00031637 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000273 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

