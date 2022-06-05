BitCore Reaches Market Cap of $1.66 Million (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. BitCore has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $182,288.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitCore has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One BitCore coin can now be bought for $0.0917 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,068.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,819.42 or 0.06050994 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00016774 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00209135 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.34 or 0.00606435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.09 or 0.00628872 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00073309 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004338 BTC.

About BitCore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

