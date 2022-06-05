Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $382.66 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $21.85 or 0.00073027 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $382.66 million and approximately $10.36 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.29 or 0.00298447 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00065841 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005791 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.