Bitcoin Confidential Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $54,926.37 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00008286 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00144674 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000071 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000262 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.