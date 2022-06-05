Bitball Treasure Price Hits $12.97 on Top Exchanges (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $5.84 million and $22,174.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for $12.97 or 0.00043566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000326 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000550 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002869 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000071 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.