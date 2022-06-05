Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.97 or 0.00043198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $5.84 million and $24,288.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitball Treasure

BTRS is a coin. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

