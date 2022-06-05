BioPassport Token (BIOT) Market Cap Achieves $27.65 Million

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BioPassport Token has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. BioPassport Token has a market capitalization of $27.65 million and approximately $182,372.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BioPassport Token

BioPassport Token (CRYPTO:BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

