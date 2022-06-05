BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.75

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICXGet Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.75 and traded as low as $2.30. BioCorRx shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 3,017 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75.

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

BioCorRx Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BICX)

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.

