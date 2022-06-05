Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 133.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories makes up about 1.2% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned about 0.05% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $11,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $194,218,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 59.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 185,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,124,000 after buying an additional 68,849 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 227,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,948,000 after buying an additional 64,804 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 79,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,734,000 after buying an additional 43,534 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,133,000 after buying an additional 40,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIO. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $726.50.

NYSE:BIO traded down $16.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $535.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,006. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $534.39 and a 200-day moving average of $612.22. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $468.86 and a 12 month high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

