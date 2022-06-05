BinaryX (BNX) Price Tops $123.35 on Major Exchanges

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. BinaryX has a market cap of $249.52 million and $65.26 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for approximately $123.35 or 0.00410199 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004343 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004268 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00165741 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

