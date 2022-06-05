BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) PT Lowered to GBX 3,000

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from GBX 3,200 ($40.49) to GBX 3,000 ($37.96) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank started coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $48.20 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($27.64) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,467.52.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average is $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 609.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

