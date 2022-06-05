Beryl Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,998,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,819,000. TKB Critical Technologies 1 comprises approximately 1.0% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 6.95% of TKB Critical Technologies 1 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USCT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,456,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the fourth quarter worth about $974,000. 48.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.99. 501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,264. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

