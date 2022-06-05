Beryl Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN)

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,784,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,760,000. Founder SPAC accounts for 0.9% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 4.52% of Founder SPAC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOUN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,560. Founder SPAC has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04.

Founder SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

