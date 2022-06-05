Beryl Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

Beryl Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,522,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Forum Merger IV comprises 0.8% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Forum Merger IV were worth $14,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Omni Partners US LLC raised its stake in shares of Forum Merger IV by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 566,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,364 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Forum Merger IV by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 35,634 shares in the last quarter. 67.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FMIV remained flat at $$9.75 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $9.92.

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

