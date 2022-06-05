Beryl Capital Management LLC Invests $12.24 Million in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,215,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,238,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chain Bridge I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000.

Shares of CBRGU stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.02. 1,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,067. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. Chain Bridge I has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

