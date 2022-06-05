Berry Data Market Cap Reaches $299,375.78 (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $299,375.78 and approximately $54,711.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 61.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.42 or 0.00331283 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.67 or 0.00426406 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00031284 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars.

