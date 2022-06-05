BENQI Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19.65 Million (QI)

BENQI (QI) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. In the last seven days, BENQI has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $19.65 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

