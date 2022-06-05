Benchmark Cuts Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target to $39.00

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

WB has been the topic of several other research reports. CLSA lowered their price target on Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.60.

Get Weibo alerts:

Shares of WB stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. Weibo has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.22. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Weibo had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weibo will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Weibo by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,358,000 after buying an additional 145,067 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 197.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 14.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after acquiring an additional 37,263 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 177.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 129,821 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 8.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.