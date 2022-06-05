Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Stake Lowered by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP cut its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 290,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,064 shares during the period. Bausch Health Companies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 7,536,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,899,000 after purchasing an additional 741,378 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $102,158,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,403,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,319 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 20.6% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,956,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,325,000 after purchasing an additional 505,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,927,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $107,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,330 shares of company stock valued at $227,599 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BHC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.12. 5,107,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,338,950. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.66. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $32.08.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 649.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BHC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

