Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Barings BDC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Barings BDC has a payout ratio of 97.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $10.39 on Friday. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 51.33% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Byers acquired 16,035 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $164,358.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,358.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

