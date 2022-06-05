Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
Barings BDC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Barings BDC has a payout ratio of 97.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.
Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $10.39 on Friday. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
In related news, Director Stephen R. Byers acquired 16,035 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $164,358.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,358.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.85.
Barings BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)
Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
