Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 660 ($8.35) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.11) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 715 ($9.05) to GBX 690 ($8.73) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.11) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 682.89 ($8.64).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 586.80 ($7.42) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 608.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 658.82. The company has a market cap of £5.53 billion and a PE ratio of 22.92. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 531.20 ($6.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 751.40 ($9.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.