Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.33.

BCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.40) to GBX 200 ($2.53) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.10) to GBX 260 ($3.29) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.15) to GBX 180 ($2.28) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Barclays by 72.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Barclays by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Barclays by 617.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BCS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.42. 2,890,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,091,878. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Barclays has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

