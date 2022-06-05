Barclays Lowers Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $63.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.53.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.30. Capri has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Capri by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Capri by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 68,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,985 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

