Barclays Boosts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $28.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.86.
Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $28.80 on Thursday. Chewy has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $97.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.22 and a beta of 0.77.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $747,000.
About Chewy (Get Rating)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
