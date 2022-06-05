Barclays Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 1,615 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 1,615 ($20.43) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,440 ($30.87) price target on ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,850 ($36.06) price target on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($25.94) price target on ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,700 ($21.51) price target on ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their price target on ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($29.10) to GBX 1,700 ($21.51) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,023.46 ($38.25).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 1,534 ($19.41) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 46.20. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 1,248 ($15.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,326 ($67.38). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,472.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,888.09.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

