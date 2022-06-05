Band Protocol Price Reaches $1.65 on Top Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Band Protocol has a market cap of $58.11 million and approximately $23.10 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00005550 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

