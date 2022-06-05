Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012,092 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,730,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,386.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,455,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156,114 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,935,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,262,823 shares of company stock worth $2,489,805,091 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKR opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.61 and a beta of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.18.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

