Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Given Buy Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $195.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Axon Enterprise from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.60.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $103.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $209.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 198.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,823,882.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXON. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,861,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,573,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,951,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,366,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,156,559,000 after buying an additional 426,830 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

