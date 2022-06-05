AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $14,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVB shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.06.

AVB stock opened at $205.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.62 and a 1 year high of $259.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

