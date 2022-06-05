Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADSK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Griffin Securities cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $261.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $208.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.42. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $173.90 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,867 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $1,504,904,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,221 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after purchasing an additional 902,168 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $3,181,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $233,355,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

