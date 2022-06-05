Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

ATDRY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 514 ($6.50) to GBX 498 ($6.30) in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($9.11) to GBX 660 ($8.35) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($10.12) to GBX 720 ($9.11) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $479.20.

Shares of ATDRY opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $2.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

