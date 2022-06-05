AT&T (NYSE:T) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Wolfe Research

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a peer perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on T. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.05.

Shares of T stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. AT&T has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 46.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SWS Partners purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

