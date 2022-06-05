Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings. Atmos Energy reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atmos Energy.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Barclays increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

Shares of ATO stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $116.11. 652,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.48. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $122.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atmos Energy (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atmos Energy (ATO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.