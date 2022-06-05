Atlas Protocol (ATP) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $386,268.41 and $97,233.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

