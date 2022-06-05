AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $18,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $65.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.27. The company has a market capitalization of $203.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.31, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. Kepler Capital Markets cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Danske began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £115 ($145.50) to £120 ($151.82) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($132.84) to £115 ($145.50) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($113.87) to £110 ($139.17) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

