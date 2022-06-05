Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Shares of NYSE AC opened at $38.90 on Thursday. Associated Capital Group has a 12 month low of $34.49 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $534,910 in the last 90 days. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

