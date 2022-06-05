Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Assertio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Assertio reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assertio will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Assertio.

Get Assertio alerts:

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Assertio had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 3.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Assertio in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 34,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $120,813.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $105,357.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,664.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,552 shares of company stock worth $318,539. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Assertio by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Assertio by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Assertio by 2,983.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Assertio in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Assertio in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASRT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,068. The company has a market capitalization of $144.92 million, a PE ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. Assertio has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About Assertio (Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assertio (ASRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.