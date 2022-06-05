Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Raymond James raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of AJG traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.21. 539,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.20. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.50 and a 52-week high of $187.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $6,732,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,171,538. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 624,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,408,000 after buying an additional 32,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.