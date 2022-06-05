Arqma (ARQ) Trading 24.1% Lower Over Last Week

Arqma (ARQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $117,089.54 and $393.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 24.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,723.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,789.49 or 0.06020460 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00016809 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00211368 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.01 or 0.00629154 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.58 or 0.00634439 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00073401 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,176,331 coins and its circulating supply is 13,131,788 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

