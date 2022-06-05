Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ARCO. HSBC lowered Arcos Dorados from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arcos Dorados from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.58.

NYSE ARCO opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $787.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 617.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

