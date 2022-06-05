ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.27 Million

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $47.84 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 95.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.64 or 0.08804427 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.90 or 0.00447684 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00031306 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

