AO World (LON:AO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $93.22

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.22 ($1.18) and traded as low as GBX 74.20 ($0.94). AO World shares last traded at GBX 75.10 ($0.95), with a volume of 513,706 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AO World to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 105 ($1.33) to GBX 63 ($0.80) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of £360.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 81.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 92.98.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

