ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Position Raised by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.11% of ANSYS worth $37,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in ANSYS by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ANSYS by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.91.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $259.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.72 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.78. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

