Analyzing EBET (EBET) and Its Peers

EBET (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare EBET to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for EBET and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EBET 0 0 1 0 3.00 EBET Competitors 73 273 384 10 2.45

EBET currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 361.54%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 47.29%. Given EBET’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EBET is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

EBET has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EBET’s peers have a beta of -0.33, suggesting that their average stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EBET and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EBET -117.26% -96.71% -54.21% EBET Competitors -2,737.81% -1.13% -206.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of EBET shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of EBET shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EBET and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EBET $170,000.00 -$15.20 million -1.58 EBET Competitors $996.05 million -$74.95 million 67.95

EBET’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than EBET. EBET is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

EBET beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

EBET Company Profile (Get Rating)

EBET, Inc. develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP. It also provides iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company was formerly known as Esports Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to EBET, Inc. in May 2022. EBET, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

