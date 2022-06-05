Analyzing BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) and McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) and McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.3% of BIMI International Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of McKesson shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of BIMI International Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of McKesson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BIMI International Medical and McKesson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIMI International Medical -114.90% -152.46% -67.87% McKesson 0.42% -538.84% 5.76%

Volatility & Risk

BIMI International Medical has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McKesson has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for BIMI International Medical and McKesson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIMI International Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A McKesson 0 3 9 0 2.75

McKesson has a consensus price target of $326.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.04%. Given McKesson’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe McKesson is more favorable than BIMI International Medical.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BIMI International Medical and McKesson’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIMI International Medical $27.08 million 0.16 -$34.99 million N/A N/A McKesson $263.97 billion 0.17 $1.11 billion $7.21 43.88

McKesson has higher revenue and earnings than BIMI International Medical.

Summary

McKesson beats BIMI International Medical on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BIMI International Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

BIMI International Medical Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It offers prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, health foods, and sundry products, as well as traditional Chinese medicines, personal and family care products, and miscellaneous items under the Lijiantang Pharmacy brand name. The company also provides IT research and development services. It sells its medicine and other healthcare products to customers through its directly owned stores. The company was formerly known as BOQI International Medical Inc. and changed its name to BIMI International Medical Inc. in June 2021. BIMI International Medical Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products. This segment also provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices; and consulting, outsourcing, technological, and other services, as well as sells financial, operational, and clinical solutions to pharmacies. The International segment offers distribution and services to wholesale, institutional, and retail customers in 13 European countries and Canada. The Medical-Surgical Solutions segment provides medical-surgical supply distribution, logistics, and other services to healthcare providers. The RxTS segment offers CoverMyMeds solution to help patients get the medications; RelayHealth, a workflow solution; RxCrossroads solution for therapies and interventions to biopharma manufacturers; and McKesson Prescription Automation, a customized pharmacy automation technology; and Multi-Client Central Fill as a Service, a pharmacy. McKesson Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

