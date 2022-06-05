Analysts Set Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Target Price at $120.33

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

VC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Visteon in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Visteon from $127.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Visteon in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Visteon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Visteon by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VC traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.68. 217,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,142. Visteon has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $134.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.54 and its 200-day moving average is $107.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 1.80.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.40 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

