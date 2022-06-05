Analysts Set Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Price Target at $29.67

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price target on Saratoga Investment to $29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on Saratoga Investment to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:SAR traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.43. 16,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $320.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 64.65%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth $28,745,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth $944,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth $897,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 19,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

